Insider Buying: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Buys $17,353.05 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen bought 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,353.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $120,012.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.89. 10,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $415.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSII shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

