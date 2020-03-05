Insider Buying: IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Director Acquires $12,925.00 in Stock

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Director Darrell B. Lee bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $52,790.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IKNX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. IKONICS Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.84.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

