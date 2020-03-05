Insider Buying: Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) SVP Purchases $14,628.90 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,628.90. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Gerard D’ambrosio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of Madison Square Garden stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSG traded down $10.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.82. 308,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -244.49 and a beta of 0.65. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $247.57 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

