Insider Buying: Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Insider Buys 191 Shares of Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($198.49).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of Premier Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £298.98 ($393.29).

Shares of PMO stock opened at GBX 79.08 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. Premier Oil PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Premier Oil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

