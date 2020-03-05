Insider Buying: Renold plc (LON:RNO) Insider Purchases 42,372 Shares of Stock

Renold plc (LON:RNO) insider Ian Scapens bought 42,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,084.64 ($6,688.56).

Shares of LON RNO opened at GBX 12.45 ($0.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.23. Renold plc has a one year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a one year high of GBX 39 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of $28.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

