Insider Buying: Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) Insider Purchases A$12,000.00 in Stock

Tesoro Resources Limited (ASX:TSO) insider Geoff McNamara bought 500,000 shares of Tesoro Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

Tesoro Resources Company Profile

Tesoro Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource projects in Chile. The company explores for gold and copper. It holds interest in the El Zorro gold project located in northern Chile and the Espina gold project located in southwest of Santiago. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

