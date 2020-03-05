Insider Buying: Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) Insider Acquires 73,500 Shares of Stock

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) insider Jay Hughes purchased 73,500 shares of Westoz Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$70,119.00 ($49,729.79).

Shares of WIC remained flat at $A$0.95 ($0.67) during midday trading on Thursday. 67,308 shares of the stock traded hands. Westoz Investment Company Limited has a 52 week low of A$0.92 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of A$1.26 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of $127.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.02.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Westoz Investment’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Westoz Investment

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

