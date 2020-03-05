Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Sells 4,843 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $389,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,631.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $5.49 on Thursday, reaching $75.17. 816,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,283. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,517.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.21%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

