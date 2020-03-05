Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, FIX upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,090,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606,428. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $239.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

