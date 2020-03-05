Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $62.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 91869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

IPAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,784 shares of company stock worth $1,486,876. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

