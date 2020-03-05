Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXG opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.74. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 669,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the period.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.