Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.59. The stock had a trading volume of 78,364,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,109,096. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.73.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

