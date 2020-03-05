InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Acquires 118,002 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 118,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $820,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 115,454 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $1,164,930.86.

On Thursday, February 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,763 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $43,107.24.

On Thursday, February 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $9,906.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,294 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $9,549.72.

On Friday, February 14th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,838 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $13,656.34.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,870 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $13,763.20.

On Monday, February 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,048 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $15,011.84.

On Thursday, February 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,996 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $43,291.12.

On Monday, February 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,928 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $13,611.68.

ICMB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.96. 37,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,747. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

