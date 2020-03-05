Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IONS. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NASDAQ:IONS traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,146. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,055 shares of company stock valued at $432,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $73,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,423,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 615.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

