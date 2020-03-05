IOST (IOST) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, BitMax, OKEx and DigiFinex. IOST has a total market cap of $66.76 million and $29.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, CoinBene, BigONE, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Coineal, Livecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitkub, Bitrue, OTCBTC, Bithumb, BitMart, DragonEX, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, Koinex, GOPAX, DigiFinex, ABCC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDAX, Upbit, WazirX, DDEX, BitMax, Zebpay, Huobi, Binance and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.