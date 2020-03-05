Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $312,240.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 13,010 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $312,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $265,200.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Brent Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $196,480.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $194,960.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $141,300.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $194,720.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00.

IRMD stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 32,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,801. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iradimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iradimed by 14.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

