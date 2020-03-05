iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.74. 11,655,374 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.94.

