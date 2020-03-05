iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tlwm acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.79. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

