iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.21% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $68.05.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

