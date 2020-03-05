iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

JXI stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,374. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $64.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.