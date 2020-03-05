iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,063,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.71. 66,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $143.94 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

