iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

TIP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $121.73. 3,796,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,478. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

