Jean-Sébastien Jacques Sells 20,841 Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total transaction of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

Jean-Sébastien Jacques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,538 ($59.69), for a total value of £226.90 ($298.47).

RIO opened at GBX 3,929 ($51.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,206.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rio Tinto plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 177.47 ($2.33) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,890 ($64.33) to GBX 4,830 ($63.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,550 ($59.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,310.65 ($56.70).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

