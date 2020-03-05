Joe Bayer Purchases 16,400 Shares of Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) Stock

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Joe Bayer purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £9,512 ($12,512.50).

IDP opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.76) on Thursday. Innovaderma PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.88 ($1.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 70.86.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

