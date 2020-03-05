John D. Rainey Sells 87,925 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.42. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

