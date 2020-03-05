John Kingman Buys 625 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) insider John Kingman acquired 625 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £1,643.75 ($2,162.26).

On Saturday, February 1st, John Kingman acquired 630 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98).

LGEN opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 302.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,644 ($34.78).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.64 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 347 ($4.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.10 ($3.87).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

