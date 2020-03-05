John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.45

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.45 and traded as low as $39.00. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 263 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.42.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

