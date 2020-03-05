JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $25.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RUN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

RUN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,665 shares of company stock worth $10,914,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

