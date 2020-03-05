JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.40

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.38.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.72. 1,982,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,625. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.05. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

