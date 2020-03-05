Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (LON:JET) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,112.50 ($119.87).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JET. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £107 ($140.75) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded up GBX 60 ($0.79) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,150 ($94.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,754 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,300 ($109.18).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

