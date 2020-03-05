Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $25.00. Wedbush currently has a positive rating on the stock. Approximately 121,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,080,510 shares.The stock last traded at $25.35 and had previously closed at $25.35.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KPTI. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $58,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 8,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $145,304.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,410.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,202. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

