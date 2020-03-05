Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.02

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.02 and traded as low as $13.85. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 27,365 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 110.25%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:KEG.UN)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

