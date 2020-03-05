Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,197.52

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,197.52 and traded as low as $117.60. Kerry Group shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 71,131 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,989.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,197.60. The company has a market cap of $209.35 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a €0.55 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.