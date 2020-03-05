KeyCorp Reiterates Hold Rating for JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JD. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $44.76.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

