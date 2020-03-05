Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Lowered to C$9.25

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of GUD traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 364,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,608. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.88. The firm has a market cap of $904.65 million and a PE ratio of 45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.70.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

