Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 58.36.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.