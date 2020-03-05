Laurentian Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$8.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.54. 424,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $667.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.40 and a 12-month high of C$8.17.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

