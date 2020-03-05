Laxman Narasimhan Purchases 17,241 Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,100 ($80.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,233.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,136.45.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

RB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective (down from GBX 7,000 ($92.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,498.33 ($85.48).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.