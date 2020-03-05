LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 12.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.40. LGI Homes has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 312,154 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,480,000 after acquiring an additional 262,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,160,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,093,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth about $11,874,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

