Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier Buys 550,000 Shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier acquired 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $23.25.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.