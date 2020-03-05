Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LLNW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.72 million, a PE ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

