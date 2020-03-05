Linda Pace Acquires 19,984 Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) CEO Linda Pace bought 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 430,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95. TCG BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in TCG BDC by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CGBD shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

