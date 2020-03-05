Louisa Burdett Buys 5,500 Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Louisa Burdett bought 5,500 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, for a total transaction of £30,360 ($39,936.86).

MGGT opened at GBX 555.80 ($7.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 636.55. Meggitt plc has a one year low of GBX 484.30 ($6.37) and a one year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. Meggitt’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGGT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 799 ($10.51) to GBX 682 ($8.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.29) target price (down previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Meggitt in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 580.09 ($7.63).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

