Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) Insider Alex Reilley Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) insider Alex Reilley acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £85,200 ($112,075.77).

Shares of LGRS opened at GBX 218 ($2.87) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 247.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 213.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.63. Loungers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 186 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 272.60 ($3.59). The company has a market cap of $201.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Loungers

Loungers plc operates cafes, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of June 12, 2019, it operated 125 Lounge and 25 Cosy Club cafes, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

