Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Luminex alerts:

LMNX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 424,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. Luminex has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminex news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 512.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.