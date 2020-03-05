Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 21,900 Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Franklin Financial Network were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSB traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.32. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

