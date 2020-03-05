Mackay Shields LLC Buys 108,399 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,399 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Newell Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 3,303,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

