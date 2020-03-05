Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.29% of GMS worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GMS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GMS by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMS traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 38,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $986.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. ValuEngine lowered GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.