Mackay Shields LLC Grows Position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 111.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Retail Value by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Retail Value by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Value by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RVI. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:RVI traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The company has a market cap of $545.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. Retail Value Inc has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,629. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

