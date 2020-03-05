Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.57% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 7,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,877. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $432.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

